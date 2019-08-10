



The defence headquarters has constituted a seven-man panel to probe the killing of three police officers by some soldiers in Taraba state.





The policemen attached to the intelligence response team of the force were shot dead after arresting a kidnap suspect in the state.





The army had said troops responsible for the incident thought the police officers were kidnappers, a claim that the police rejected.





President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the defence headquarters to investigate the incident.

In a statement on Friday, Onyema Nwachukwu, acting director, defence information, said Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff, had constituted a seven-man panel to probe the incident.





He said the panel headed by I.T Olaiya, a rear admiral, has representatives from the army, navy, air force, police, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency.





“The Joint Committee has commenced work immediately.”