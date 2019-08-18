



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has hipped praises on his head of corporate sponsorship, King Spesh, revealing how the 30 Billion Gang member gave him his first t*t*.Davido made the revelation using his official Instagram page on Sunday as King Spesh marks his birthday anniversary.“I’m on the plane right now just thinkin of how this whole movement started. I was 13 that year and one day I was like ‘Special please take me to DBANJ’s (Mohits mansion Maryland). You took me there and told them that your little cousin David would become one of the biggest names in African music!“Through you I met Wande, Prince, Kayswitch… I remember when you’d leave B red, Shina and I in your room and follow Wande for shows and come back with plenty bar and say no worry our time go come we go run am well! Too many memories man … !“Remember when my Dad’s driver didn’t want to take me to Silverbird that year and you told him ‘David go grow, blow now all of u go hear wehn’.“Bottom line, if not for you brother I’d probably not be in this position! I love you man!! BALL ON DEM CUS IF NAH US DEM GO BALL ON US!!! Happy birthday @specialspesh ! TODAY NAH DIE also u gave my first t*t*,” Davido narrated.Meanwhile, Davido’s revelation has left many of his fans asking what the Blow My Mind crooner meant by t*t*.“Special gave you your first what?” @emkhizzofficial queried, with Nicky Andra asking *Please what is t*t*?”.“Nice to appreciate people who have been there for you. Please what is first t*t* I don’t understand,” Louisa Afu asked.“I’m bothered about the toto sorry t*t* more. Happy birthday @specialspesh, @ademolamoreklue said.“So is uncle Spesh that spoil Davido,” Olayinka Orelope said, with @kusi_official responding by saying “@specialspesh you spoil my David”.