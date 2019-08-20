



Accounts belonging to Obasanjo Farms, Iyiola Omisore and Obasanjo Farms are some of the accounts that have been placed under lien for owing taxes.





In a list published on Monday, the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) listed 19,901 accounts that were yet to regularise their tax status.





Some of the accounts published include:

Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd

Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba)

Davido Music Worldwide Ltd

Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd

Iyiola Omisore & Par

Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises

The Assemblies of God Nigeria

X3M Music Limited

Tiger Foods Limited

Slot Enterprises

Payporte Technology Limited

Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited

Erisco Foods Limited Milk Cube account

God is Good Motors (Vehicle sales account)

Hubmart Stores Limited

Obasanjo Farms Nig. Ltd (Feedmill)

United Capital Plc

29 DAYS COUNTDOWN…





In a newspaper advertorial, the FIRS said it would enforce the payment of whatever outstanding each company had.





“This is to notify all Companies, which had their Bank Accounts placed under Lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act, but are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, that if they fail, refuse or neglect to pay the tax due within 30 days of this Notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the Directors, Managers, Secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the Companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice,” it said.





“For the avoidance of doubt, the above Section authorises the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, Manager, Director, Secretary or any person concerned with the management of the Company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence.”





Under lien gives the FIRS the power to hold on to the accounts and deduct whatever the customer owes.





