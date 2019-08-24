Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Six persons were killed on Thursday in Kereke Bo-Ue and Nyokoro communities in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State when gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded the area.It was gathered that the gunmen belonging to a particular cult group had attacked the communities between 10am and 11am, causing panic in the area.Some persons were also injured during the incident as the attackers were said to have shot sporadically during the two separate operations.Though the number of those injured could not be ascertained as of the time of filing the report, it was gathered that one of the victims of the attack died on Friday morning as a result of the injuries he sustained.Apart from the killings, it was learnt that a secondary school building in Kereke Bo-Ue and a house belonging to a professor were set ablaze.When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, attributing it to a reprisal by a cult group.