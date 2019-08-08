Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said on Wednesday that his administration had forwarded the names of lecturers in the Rivers State University to the Department of State Services for profiling.Wike said that the step was one of the measures taken to fight cultism in the state-owned university.Recall that Professor Blessing Didia was recently sacked as the Vice-Chancellor of the university after an increase in cult clashes that left two students dead.Wike cautioned that any lecturer linked to cultism would be sacked.The governor, who spoke during a meeting with the leaders of Choba community at the Government House, Port Harcourt, explained that his administration was working with the police and other security agencies to go after kidnappers and cultists across the state.He warned that no kidnapper or cultist would be spared in the current onslaught against criminals in Rivers.The governor vowed that his government would fish out lecturers who were involved in cult activities.Wike added that the state government would provide further logistics support to fight kidnapping and cultism in the state.He said, “We are going after all cultists and kidnappers in the state. We will not spare anyone.“Security agencies are prepared to tackle these cultists and kidnappers. For us, we are releasing further logistics support to them. By the time this crackdown starts, we will not listen to any pleading.“At the Rivers State University, we have sent out names of all the lecturers to the DSS for profiling. Any lecturer who is linked to cultism will be sacked.“As a lecturer, you should not use your position to create crisis through cultism in the university.”Wike promised that the anti-cultism law would be amended to demolish the building of anyone accused of cultism, adding that the demolition of houses will not be restricted to kidnapping.He urged the leaders of Choba community to work with his administration to promote peace in the area.Earlier, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, urged community leaders to furnish the police and other security forces with information on those fomenting trouble in Choba.He said that the Police Command had arrested the youth leader of Choba community and two others.The state CP noted that the youths had supplied the police with the names of those involved in cultism and the State Police Command had begun to track the suspects.The Police Commissioner said that he wanted to meet with Choba youths, but they gave him negative conditions that derailed the meeting.Paramount Ruler of Choba community, Eze Raymond Okocha, said that the community leaders started the peace process, but they ran into challenges.He said that the peacebuilding process had been hampered by the existence of factions in the community.