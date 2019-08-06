Crystal Palace have completed the signing of free agent Gary Cahill on a two-year contract.The 33-year-old had been a free agent since being released by Chelsea when his contract expired at the end of June.Cahill had previously been linked with a move to Burnley but the Lancashire club’s interest in the former England international had cooled.He said: “I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can – I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I’d like to think that I give it 110 per cent and leave everything out there – so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans.”Cahill spent seven-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, establishing himself as a key figure as Chelsea claimed two Premier League titles and the club’s sole Champions League trophy.