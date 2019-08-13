



As the two-week ultimatum given by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, elapses, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, on Monday, said it will finally submit its report on the investigation of the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), this week.





Recall that the CAN had given the PFN two weeks to submit report of its probe on the rape allegation against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.





Speaking to The Nation on the delay of the submission, PFN President, Rev. Felix Omobude, said one of the concerned parties, early last week, asked for an extension of time.





“You are right that a two-week ultimatum was given. The committee is working and would have delivered within the two weeks but one of the parties involved in the matter asked for an extension of time. The extension was last week. But by this week, the committee will conclude its report and the media will be briefed,” he said.

Busola, wife of a popular musician, Timi Dakolo, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago when she was a teenager.





CAN’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Vondip, who also corroborated what the PFN president said, noted that the committee was working on it and they were trying to get everything in black and white.





“What the leadership of the PFN told me is that the committee was working. But they requested for an extension of time. They have seen one of the parties, since there are two major parties involved. Of course, you know it is not easy for people who are far from each other to come together to investigate issues.





“I was told that they granted them the extension of time and it is an issue of the next two weeks or so. It was Friday last week that the two parties reported back to the committee, asking for an extension of time,” he said.