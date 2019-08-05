The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has returned to the pulpit a month after stepping down.He stepped down following allegation of rape against him.Busola, now wife of a popular musician, Timi Dakolo, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago.Following the allegation, scores of protesters stormed the church in early July to protest against Fatoyinbo, forcing Fatoyinbo to announce his decision to step down, leaving his wife, Modele, to take charge of the church.On Sunday, however, the COZA senior pastor delivered a sermon titled, ‘Sudden Victories’ in a church auditorium filled to capacity.He focused his sermon on the books of 1st Timothy 6:12; Mark 4:35-37 and 1st Corinthians 10:13.Fatoyinbo said it was written in the Bible that Christians would always face persecution but God would ensure their victory.He said, “As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful, has enemies, you are sure going to have.”He noted that the reason most Christians failed was that they addressed challenging circumstances on the surface instead of addressing the root of the matter, the enemy, and putting him in his place.“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life. Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot,” the pastor said.Fatoyinbo prophesied that his parishioners would witness victory in the new month of August.The pastor is currently being probed by the Nigeria Police Force for the alleged rape.