Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes impression and the Attorney General of the Federation to respect the status quo on their plans to confiscate the assets and property belonging to the immediate-past governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari.Justice Nkeonye Maha, in a ruling in an ex parte application for interim injunctions brought by Yari’s counsel, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, also adjourned the matter until September 5 for further hearing.News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yari, through his lawyer, urged the court to restrain the EFCC and AGF from interfering with his enjoyment of the rights enshrined in Sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the Constitution.Magaji prayed the court to stop the anti-graft agency from either inviting or arresting the former governor pending the determination of the substantive suit.