Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted the EFCC’s prayer to freeze the FCMB Operational Account number: 0998552074 of the Bauchi State government.
The judge, which adjourned the matter to Sept.3, urged the commission to put the party concern on notice of the order within 21 days.
