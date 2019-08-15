



A Federal High Court in Lagos State on Thursday granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, son in-law to Atiku Abubakar, 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted him bail in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.





According to the judge, the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit. He also ordered Babalele to deposit his passport.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on Wednesday arraigned Babalele for allegedly laundering $140,000 during the general elections.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges leveled against him.





The commission also arraigned Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and his brother Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, on a separate charge of laundering $2million.