



An Abuja Federal High Court on Friday ordered the All Progressives Congress, APC, to halt activities over the adoption of indirect primaries to elect its candidate for the November governorship election in Kogi State.





The Justice Taiwo Taiwo-led court ordered parties in the suit challenging the planned adoption of the indirect primary mode by the Kogi State chapter of APC, not to take any step that could affect the subject of the case pending its final determination.

He gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion instituted by some members of the Haddy Ametuo-led faction of the party.





The plaintiffs had, in their ex-parte motion, prayed the court for “an order of interim injunction, restraining the defendant by itself, its organs, agents or any person as so ever described, from adopting the indirect mode of primaries for the nomination of the governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship primaries of 2019 in Kogi, pending the determination of the motion on notice.”