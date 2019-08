An Abuja Federal High Court on Friday ordered the All Progressives Congress, APC, to halt activities over the adoption of indirect primaries to elect its candidate for the November governorship election in Kogi State.





The Justice Taiwo Taiwo-led court ordered parties in the suit challenging the planned adoption of the indirect primary mode by the Kogi State chapter of APC, not to take any step that could affect the subject of the case pending its final determination.

He gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion instituted by some members of the Haddy Ametuo-led faction of the party.