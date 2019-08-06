The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of three bank accounts said to belong to the Lagos State Government over an alleged fraud of N9.9bn.
The three bank accounts, domiciled in First City Monument Bank, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank, are numbered 5617984012, 0060949275 and 1011691254, respectively.
Details later…
