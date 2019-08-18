Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

At least 1,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were mobilised to the Police Training School in Odukpani, Cross River State, to clean up the school as part of its annual community service.The church members, armed with machetes, shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows, were led by the Calabar, Nigeria, Stake President of the church, Victor Bassey, to cut the overgrown weeds in the sprawling college and clean up the entire school.Speaking to journalists during the exercise, Bassey said, “It’s a regular church community service project and we do it annually as our own little contribution to community service in the society.“We observed that this place needed to be supported. You can see that the entire college is big. Even if you employ gardeners to do this work, I don’t think they will succeed in getting it done, especially now that they are about reopening.“So, we deemed it necessary to come and render our own support. And as you can see, there is much to be done.“We are just trying to do the little we can to assist. It’s a good choice.The community feels it. They are grateful.”