The deceased, said to be a cleric, was trying to evade arrest over visa violations when he was immobilised with an electronic device by the cops, leading to his death.Giving an update on the incident, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, China, Mr Wale Oloko, said that the Chinese authorities had commenced investigation into the incident.Oloko, in a statement on Wednesday, said the late Nwajueze died at the Tong Tong Market in Guangzhou on August 12.He said that it took the prompt intervention of the consular officers to calm other Nigerians who demanded to know the cause of Nwajueze’s death.The diplomat said, “The Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou is aware of the death of a Nigerian national, Unachukwu Nwajueze, a resident of Guangzhou, China, at the Tong Tong Market area of the city at about 4.30pm on August 12.“When the Consulate was contacted, we quickly sent two consular officers to the scene of the incident, where they were able to calm other restive Nigerians in the area.“The police authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Unachukwu Nwajueze.”The CG disclosed that he had paid a condolence visit to the wife, family members and friends of the late Nwajueze, and appealed to other Nigerians to remain calm, while the investigation was on.Oloko added that he had met with a representative of the leadership of the provincial government who expressed the sympathies of the authorities to the deceased’s family.“He advised the Consulate to relate with the Guangzhou Municipal Public Security authorities to ensure a speedy resolution of the case,’’ the statement said.