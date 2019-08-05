Galatasaray have entered negotiations with Chelsea, over a potential loan deal for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, the Daily Mail reports.Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan, scoring one goal in 42 appearances.The Blues are looking to offload the Frenchman, after Milan decided against taking up the option to buy him for £32million.The Serie A club were unwilling to spend such a fee, after failing to qualify for the Champions League.Bakayoko, who cost Chelsea £40million, has played just 185 minutes in Chelsea’s pre-season programme and Frank Lampard is looking for a way to offload the 24-year-old.He has been omitted from the club’s last two friendly squads for the games against Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach, working at the club’s training ground in Cobham instead.