Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, disclosed he could switch his international allegiance to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.Speaking to ACL Sports on the possibility of representing Nigeria, Abraham said: “Anything is still possible. I have not ruled it out completely but we will see!”Recall that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was keen on recruiting Abraham before the 2018 World Cup in which President Amaju Pinnick thought he had convinced the player after visiting him in London, only for him to deny the reports.Abraham has made two appearances for the Three Lions in friendly matches against Germany and Brazil, which makes him available for a potential switch.The 21-year-old has not been invited to the senior national team of England for close to two years, but remains a key member of the U21 team.