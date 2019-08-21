Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Chelsea defender, Davide Zappacosta has admitted that he is ‘home’ after arriving in Italy on Tuesday to seal a loan move to Roma.New Blues boss, Frank Lampard has deemed the 27-year-old surplus to requirement this season. Zappacosta is now set to stay in Serie A until June 2020 at least.He will undergo a medical on Wednesday before finalising the terms of his season-long loan.Zappacosta was all smiles as he was met by supporters at Fiumicino Airport and he briefly addressed the media to discuss the move.“I am very happy, I missed Italy so much. I’m glad to be back here, Rome feels like my home because I live nearby.“I’m very happy. I know [Gianluca] Petrachi well and I know how much passion he puts into his work.“I know the Roma supporters are passionate – Roma is a young team and I think we can do well,” he said, according to ASRomaPress.