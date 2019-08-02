



Priests in the Catholic Diocese of Enugu hit the streets on Friday to protest the alleged continued attacks targeted them.





The priests matched through major streets in their hundreds, carrying placards with inscriptions urging the state government to urgently address the “rising insecurity” in Enugu.





They were at the state government house as well as the state police command headquarters where they dropped letters stating their grievances.





In an interview with TheCable, Benjamin Achi, communications director of the diocese, accused herdsmen of being behind the attacks including that of Thursday in which one of the priests was killed.





“The rate of insecurity has gone out of hand and the government should rise to the occasion,”he said.





“The fulani herdsmen have been killing people repeatedly. The incident yesterday makes it third priest attacked in recent months.”





