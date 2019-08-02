



Paul Offu, a Catholic priest in Enugu state, was shot dead along Ihe-Agbudu road in Awgu local government area of the state on Thursday.





The Catholic diocese of Enugu announced this via its official Facebook page, blaming the incident on suspected herdsmen.





“With a deep sense of sorrow, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announces the tragic death of Rev. For. Paul Offu who was shot dead this evening (1st August 2019) by some hoodlums suspected to be the notorious and murderous herdsmen, along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA,” the diocese wrote.





The priest was until his death the parish priest of St. James the Great parish, Ugbawka.





The sad incident comes less than a month after another priest was killed by yet-to-be-identified people in the state.





Ikechukwu Ilo was attacked and seriously injured by kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to stop his car.





It also comes months after Clement Ugwu, another priest, was killed by armed men while returning from a meeting in Ezeagu local government area.





Ebere Amaraizu, spokesman of Enugu state police command, was not available for comments when we tried to reach him on Friday morning. He neither answered calls nor responded to text messages.