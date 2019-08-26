



Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. Joseph Hayab on Monday disclosed that despite several efforts made by CAN in the state to ensure that kidnappers released the pastor and two children of the bishop kidnapped recently, the victims are still in captivity





In a statement he personally signed and issued in Kaduna Monday, Hayab explained that “Rev. Elisha Numan of Baptist Church Angwan Makeri and the two children of one of our Bishops in Kaduna are still in the hands of kidnappers.”





According to him, “They were abducted about three weeks ago and are still being held in captivity till date. The church and their families are helpless and traumatised.





“We are once again calling on security agencies to do the needful and help secure our people.









“Thankfully, every peace-loving person knew that they were sponsored to divert attention to the real issues bedevilling the people.





“The pains of knowing your love one has been captured by kidnappers and you cannot do anything and no one is saying anything or consoling you, is excruciating.





“How can citizens have faith and trust in their government when they suffer and they are coerced to keep silence?





Keeping silence will not help to address the problem.





“When we cry out, we are doing so as a wake up call and also extending invitation to those who share in our pains to join us cry out for justice.





“We want to appeal to these kidnappers to fear God and release Rev. Elisha Numan and the two children of our Bishop.





“Rev Elisha was sick when he was kidnapped and we are afraid about his health. The son of our Bishop is just 9 years old. He is not strong and mature to go through this torture.





“We are appealing that these inocent people be release. For those who see the cries of CAN as politics, we forgive them for their ignorance or greed and pray that they will not be ashame and afraid to cry out when someone close to them becomes a victim,” Hayab said.

