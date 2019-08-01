Burna Boy has revealed his plans to have babies with his girlfriend, rapper Stefflon Don, away from public attention.The ‘Anybody’ singer, expressed the hope to emulate his parents, Samuel and Bose Ogulu, in bringing up his children on a radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM in the U.S. recently.The singer who also declared his love for Don, a British rapper and singer, stressed that their affair was not a publicity stunt and that it means so much to them.“It’s not the business part of us; it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring a kid into this life for anyone to be disturbing.“Looking or wondering what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised,” he said.The ‘Killin Dem’ singer pointed out that his relationship with Don was deep and that he would not want the details to be in public space.“It’s lovely (being with Stefflon Don). I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just that I try to now kind of like keep it between us.“I don’t want to be putting our thing out there in front of everybody anymore. Like you’d be there and you can see it but I don’t want to put it out there for everyone,” he said.Burna Boy had, in March, revealed that Don was not just his girlfriend but ‘wifey’, in an interview with Ebro.Few months after, Stefflon Don had also revealed how she met Burna Boy in Ghana and how she hoped they have kids together. She already has a boy from the previous affair.Burna Boy is currently on a global media tour, following the release of his acclaimed album, ‘African Giant’