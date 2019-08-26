



Burna Boy, Afro-fusion singer; Davido, Afropop star and Nasty C, South African musician, have scored the most nominations for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).





The list was released by the international committee of the AFRIMA on Monday.





The continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from hip-hop, jazz, R’n’B, pop and reggae, ragga and dancehall.





Other coveted categories include ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.









His other nominations are ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’, ‘Best African Rapper/Lyricist’, ‘Best African Collaboration’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop’.





The others are ‘Songwriter of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B and Soul’.





Following closely is Davido with six nominations including ‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’ and ‘African Fans’ Favourite’.





Others are ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B and Soul’, and ‘Best African Collaboration’ for ‘Blow My Mind’ with Chris Brown.





Burna Boy snagged five nominations including ’‘Best Male Artiste in Western Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Song of the Year in Africa’.





Others are ‘Album of the Year in Africa’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.





Tamer Hosny, Egyptian artiste, copped four nominations in the following categories; ‘Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa’, ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’, ‘Song of the Year in Africa’, and ‘Songwriter of the Year in Africa’.





The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance, also earned posthumous nominations.





He was nominated in the ‘Best Male Artiste in Central Africa’ and ‘Best African Dance or Choreography’ categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 – August 2, 2019.





Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who accrued four nominations, and Prince Kaybee, South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ.





Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the continental and regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.





Public voting for the 6th AFRIMA nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 and closes on November 22.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday