Lauretta Onochie, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, has described Ibrahim El-Zakzaky as a leader of a terrorist group.The federal government had proscribed the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by El-Zakzaky, after a federal high court in Abuja declared the group a terrorist organisation.In a Twitter post on Monday evening, Onochie said the “leader of the terrorist group” had departed the country to India for medical treatment.El-Zakzaky and Zeenat, his wife, in company of security operatives, left the country on Monday after a high court in Kaduna had granted them the permission to travel to India for treatment“El-Zakzaky, the leader of the terrorist group, Islamic Movement of Nigeria and his wife, depart Abuja for Dubai, enroute India for medical treatment,” she tweeted.El-Zakzaky and his wife, were arrested after some of his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.They have been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since December 2015.The IMN leader is facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among others.