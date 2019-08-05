President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the alleged sponsors of ‘RevolutionNow’ to come out openly to be identified by Nigerians so that they would know where they (sponsors) stood.The Presidency mentioned this in a statement on Sunday following the arrest of rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 election, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the protests.Buhari had said earlier on Sunday that elections remained the best way to change a government.He stated that he already demonstrated this by presenting himself for a democratic election in February this year, where his party, the APC, won both the Presidential and National Assembly polls.The presidency added that much as the administration respected the right of Nigerians to hold a peaceful protest, a call for a revolution was an incitement to violence.The statement, which was signed by Shehu on Buhari’s behalf, partly read, “The President of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protests and civil campaign, whether to raise awareness on issues and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so.“There is, however, a difference between a peaceful call to protest and an incitement for a revolution.“The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known, out of respect to all Nigerians; so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this ‘revolution’ is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be.“Less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. Both contests were won resoundingly by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress party.“The campaign was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers. The result is even being contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in court.”Arguing that elections were the best form of regime change, the Presidency added, “The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria. The days of coups and revolutions are over.“Those making the ‘revolution’ call hide behind the veil of social media modernity. But, without revealing the identity of their sponsors, this shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.“The President calls on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified.“They should lead their march in person. Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria.”