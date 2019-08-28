



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, over the passing of his mother, Mama Janet Olukoya at 95.





Buhari urged the family of the deceased to find solace in the “devoutness and service” of Mama Janet.





The President’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.





“President Buhari joins the General Overseer, his family members and all worshipers at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in mourning the devout Christian and prayer warrior who will be interred on August 29, 2019.

“The President believes Mama Janet loved God and lived according to His precepts, which was clearly seen in the way she raised her children, urging all family members to find solace in her devoutness and service to humanity.





“President Buhari prays that Mama Janet’s soul will find rest in the Lord,” the statement reads.

