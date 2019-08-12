



President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly dropped Ita Enang as his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate).





Enang is a former senator from Akwa Ibom state.





Premium Times on Monday reported that Buhari has picked Omoworare Babajide, a former senator from Osun state, as replacement.





Enang allegedly did not perform well in managing the relationship between President Buhari and senators in the eighth Senate.

“He (Enang) didn’t have the temperament to deliver anything substantial,” a source told the news medium





“Despite the experience he has and the senators being his former colleagues, he could not resolve the frequent crisis the senators were having with the president.”





The source said Enang may, however, be compensated with another position – possibly the president’s adviser on Niger Delta matters.





The new appointment is among those to be announced this week by the presidency.





Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State government on Sunday came hard on Enang over his statement on RUGA settlement.





Enang had while defending the controversial programme on a private radio station in the state, claimed that cows seen in Akwa Ibom State were owned by ‘big men’ in Akwa Ibom, who employed the Fulanis to manage them.





He said such persons include serving and former state and federal legislators, retired and serving security officer, party officials, among others.





Reacting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh said “the statement by Ita Enang was borne out of greed and desperate quest to cling to power, despite him (Enang) spending 20 years in public office.”





“The comments made on a live radio programme; may, on a cursory look sound like another of his lame political gamesmanship but beyond that facade it becomes a matter of grave concern when a man of his standing deliberately makes statements capable of heating the polity in his home state and causing security breaches.





“I wonder why such a ‘vile assertion’ should come on the heels of the attack on innocent and defenseless farmers in Mkpat Enin Local Government of the state by gun wielding herdsmen; which left one person dead and several others injured.





“The world is aware of the alarming increase of herdsmen orchestrated attacks on innocent people which is spreading like wild fire across the country but has remained largely unchecked.





“It is common knowledge that reasonable indigenes of most areas previously ravaged by the herdsmen attack have risen in one voice and in unison to condemn such dastardly acts; irrespective of political affiliations. It is unfortunate that Mr. Enang has chosen the dishonorable path of politically celebrating the death of his kinsmen instead of commiserating with them.”





“The candid advise to our brother is that he should eschew candor and tread the honorable path of upholding integrity; which is the hallmark of true Akwa Ibomites. There is life after political office. The interest of Akwa Ibom State is larger than any selfish and sycophantic political interest.”