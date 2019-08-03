



President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the Catholic Church over the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, the Priest of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State by suspected herdsmen.





The cleric was murdered by men said to be herders.





A statement forwarded on Saturday by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that “President Buhari expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.





“The President commiserates with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr. Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.”

He further described the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted.”





Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.





“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.





Directing law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book, the President calls on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.