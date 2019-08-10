



Former Minister of Aviation and stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said the reason he hated and continued to campaign against the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was its refusal to declare the Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.





Fani-Kayode said this while on a television programme as a guest of the AIT Weekend show on Saturday morning.





According to him, the President has continued to protect the violent herdsmen against the rest of Nigerians.





He said other countries of the world had declared Fulani herdsmen as “Fulani Terrorists”, but that the Nigerian government under President Buhari had refused to do so, but would prefer to protect the herdsmen and allow them to continue to kill Nigerians.





On the RevolutionNow protesters, he declared full support for the group and its leader, Omoyele Sowore, adding that the group was just expressing grievance “legitimately and should be allowed to do so”.





“People have the legitimate right to come out and say whatever they want to say under freedom of speech.





“Protest is legitimate in every society. It’s done everywhere in the world! You bow to the will of the people, you listen to them, you don’t lock them up or charge them with treason”, he said.





Fani-Kayode added that what the government did by arresting Sowore was an abuse of power.





“You don’t start locking up people because they say they want revolution. Doing that will amount to killing a fly with hammer.”