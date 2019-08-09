



President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Imam Abubakar Abdullahi to serve in the National Ulama team for Hajj 2019:





Imam Abdullahi was well celebrated after he hid 226 christian men, women and children after they came under attack from unknown gunmen in villages around Barkin Ladi, Plateau State on June 23, 2018.





The Imam is currently attending a Pre-Arafat conference in Makkah, Saudi Arabia being chaired by the chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed.





While introducing Imam Abdullahi, the NAHCON chairman said,” Imam Abubakar was directly nominated to serve in the National Ulama team by President Muhammadu Buhari himself who directed us to include him in the team”.





Mr Mohammed also eulogized the Islamic cleric for what he has done, saying, “ that is what is expected of every true Muslim”.





Sheikh Abdullahi was reported to have given the fleeing villagers refuge first in his home before moving them to the Mosque.





It was also reported that while they were in the Mosque, the attackers arrived and threatened to kill them there.





The Imam, however, stood outside the door confronting the attackers and pleading to them to spare the lives of the fleeing villagers.





He even offered to exchange his own life to spare those taking refuge in the Mosque.





Also the Commission nominated Bashir Abdullahi, the Corporal who returned foreign currency to its owner after he found same at the Kano Airport, as a member of its National Security Team.





The Commission Chairman, Mukhtar Muhammad explained that the likes of Bashir should be celebrated in Nigeria to make others follow his footsteps.