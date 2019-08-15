



President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigeria must reduce dependence on medical treatment abroad.





He, however, assured that the efforts by the Federal Government will be redoubled to improve health facilities, equipment and services in the country.





The President spoke at the commissioning ceremony of Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura.





He said the Federal Government had, in the last four years, invested resources in the health sector, with increased budgetary allocation moving from N259 billion (Two hundred and fifty-nine billion naira in 2015 to over N340 billion (Three hundred and forty billion naira) in 2018.

“Accordingly, significant strides have been made to life expectancy and reduced some of the killer diseases associated with child and maternal mortality to less than 70 deaths per 100, 000 live births by the year 2030, as planned in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.





“Despite this, more efforts are needed to fully eradicate a wide range of diseases and many persistent and emerging health issues in our society,’’ he said.





President Buhari said dependence on foreign countries for medical treatment can be reduced by turning around the health sector in the country, noting that health services in the rural areas deserved more attention.





“To achieve this, we must now redouble efforts to focus on providing more efficient funding of the health sector, improve sanitation and hygiene, and increase access to medical care in the rural areas in order to save lives of millions of Nigerians.





“There is therefore no more auspicious time to commission this Reference Hospital than now,’’ he added.





President Buhari commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar for situating the Reference Hospital, with state-of-art medical equipment for radio-diagnosis, cancer screening, dialysis, laboratory diagnosis and research, in Daura to serve the aligning states and communities.





“This hospital will minimise the need for people in these areas to travel to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja or even overseas to receive medical treatment.





“I urge you to maintain the highest standard and quality of services the military is known for in attending to patients and the host community. Maintenance is central to efficiency and satisfactory service delivery,’’ the President said.