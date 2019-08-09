



President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief assistance to persons and communities affected by flood nationwide.





His spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said the president’s reaction followed an updated brief by NEMA on the magnitude of havoc wreaked by flash foods, rainstorm, windstorm and fire incidents across the country.





He commiserated with loved ones of victims who lost their lives, as well as those whose property perished.





“In order to ameliorate the negative effects of these natural and in some cases, avoidable disasters, the President has directed NEMA to immediately provide relief assistance to the affected persons and communities in all the geo-political zones of the country”, it added.





Buhari appealed to Nigerians to without further hesitation, heed early warning instructions by relevant government agencies intended to avert the negative consequences of such natural occurrences in the country.





According to him, “It is important that our people listen and immediately comply with early-warning alerts and forecast by government bodies in order to save lives and property from wanton destruction. As the saying goes, ‘a stitch in time saves nine.’”