IPOB IS HERE LIVE IN JAPAN YOKOHAMA AFRICA SUMMIT, AGAIN JUBRIL AKA BUHARI IS NO WHERE TO BE FOUND.



I can authoritatively inform the world and Nigerians that Jubril AKA Buhari is nowhere to be found in Japan Yokohama Africa summit. IPOB is live in the summit and from every inquiry/Investigation Jubril AKA Buhari is not in this summit. Watch the live stream of the events from independence source and you will find out that Nigeria is not represented. Now you will understand why Femi Adesina is publishing Photoshop pictures and edited imagines to deceive Nigerians. IPOB is here live in the event proper, but very unfortunate that Jubril AKA Buhari is again nowhere to be found. The organizers of the invent we interviewed confirmed that Nigeria President is not in the summit .



Also Paul Biya of Cameroon was not allowed in the summit .



Andy Sy reporting live from Japan Yokohama Africa summit.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday released more alleged evidence to suggest that President Mubammadu Buhari was not in Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama.The group had earlier claimed that Buhari was in Oman instead.Emma Powerful, the Publicity Secretary of the IPOB in a statement on Tuesday claimed that pictures and videos of Buhari circulated by the media team of the president were Photoshop and doctored clips.The Pro-Biafra group, however, assured its members across the globe of its resolve to ensure that they have initiated moves to push for the arrest of Buhari whenever he is sighted in JapanBiafra Radio, the media arm of IPOB recently released a video to back their claims.Video Below...As published on the official page of Biafra radio below...