



President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his new Minister of Agriculture would be somebody who is knowledgeable about the sector.





Buhari assured that his next Minister of Agriculture must know how to promote the interest and investment of the sector.





He spoke while addressing leaders of various communities from the five Local Government Areas of Daura Emirate, who paid him a visit as part of Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, as was contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Garba Shehu.





According to Buhari: “I will appoint a minister who knows agriculture and its role in providing jobs and growing our economy. You have seen how we broke the fertiliser jinx in the country.

“We will do more to better the lots of our farmers. Agriculture is our strength.”





Buhari also applauded youths for their change in attitude towards agriculture.





Speaking during the visit, Hon. Yusuf Bello Mai’ Aduwa, one the leaders of the delegation, commended Nigerians for voting Buhari for a second term.





He assured Nigerians that Buhari won’t disappoint them during his second tenure.