



Amnesty International on Friday accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of sponsoring protest against the body over its condemnation of fatal use of force against Shiites members demanding release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.





Its spokesman, Isa Sanusi, said this on Friday after protesters stormed its office over its position on Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and other human rights cases in Nigeria.





The marchers, who were at AI office in Maitama, Abuja, alleged that AI was attempting to destabilise Nigeria.





In a statement, Sanusi said: “Amnesty International is a human rights organization and not affiliated to any interests, political, religious or commercial.

“We have been working on Nigeria since 1967 – our role is to hold governments to their obligations to respect and protect human rights, and to ensure that anyone whose rights are violated has an effective remedy”.





“For this reason, the organization continues to call on the Nigerian government to use its authority and resources to investigate all allegations of human rights violations and abuses, including of rape, torture, arbitrary detentions and unlawful killings, to ensure reparation for the victims, to hold the perpetrators accountable, and to ensure non-repetition of the violations.





“Despite sponsored protests, we will not stay silent. In the face of efforts to evade responsibility or to smear our organization, we will continue to raise our voices whenever and wherever we see injustice, sexual abuse, discrimination against women, or any other violations of human rights in Nigeria.”