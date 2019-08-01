



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the sudden closure of defence by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.





PDP described Buhari and the APC’s action as a tactical.





Recall that Buhari and APC today,Thursday closed their defence before the Tribunal.





Buhari’s lead lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and lead lawyer to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi announced that the 2nd and 3rd respondents were closing their defence in the case.





Buhari was expected to produce more witnesses today but his lawyer told the court that, having reviewed their case and evidence led so far, they were satisfied that they had done enough to earn victory.





In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, PDP noted that while Buhari used only 2 out of 6 days allocated to him to present witnesses, the APC did not call any witness at all.





PDP wrote, “Breaking News! President @Mbuhari and his Party, the @OfficialAPCNg made a tactical withdrawal at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.





“@Mbuhari used only 2 days of his 6 days while the APC did not present a single witness or evidence. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”