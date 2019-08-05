Leader of the Shiites Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS).

El-Zakzaky was said to have been released on Monday after a Kaduna State High Court granted him bail to travel abroad for medical treatment.

In a statement on Monday, Peter Afunaya, spokesman of the secret police, acknowledged that the service had received the order.





“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment,” the statement read.





“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance. Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”





The court had said officials of Kaduna government, which is trying the IMN leader for treason, and some DSS operatives would accompany El-Zakzaky on the trip.





The IMN leader has been in detention since December 2015 when he was arrested over a clash between some of his supporters and soldiers.





Different courts had ordered his release but the federal government did not comply with the orders.





