Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Popular hand-me-down market Katangowa in Agbado/Okeodo Local Council Development Area, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, is on fire.Several second-hand clothes and shops have been affected by the fire, which residents revealed started around 3AM.Men of the state fire service located just a stone-throw away and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been mobilized to extinguish the fire.It was gathered that policemen from the Okeodo Divisional Headquarters are also on ground to prevent the prowling of unaffected shopsDetails later.