

The police have arrested Hamisu Wadume, suspected kidnap kingpin whose initial arrest led to the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state. The police have arrested Hamisu Wadume, suspected kidnap kingpin whose initial arrest led to the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state.





Soldiers had opened fire on the officers conveying him after his arrest in Ibi, Taraba.





According to Mba, Wadume was re-arrested in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano state.





“The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, while commending the police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland,” he said.





“It is his belief that the re-arrest of the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, will no doubt, help in bringing answers to the numerous but hitherto unanswered questions touching on the incident and the larger criminal enterprise of the suspect.”





Although the Nigerian army said the soldiers who shot the police officers and freed the suspect mistook the officers as kidnappers, the police insisted the incident was pre-meditated.





While the defence headquarters set up a panel to investigate the incident, the police began a manhunt for the suspect.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday