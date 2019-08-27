 BREAKING: Police grant COZA founder, Fatoyinbo bail | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Police grant COZA founder, Fatoyinbo bail

Founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Abuja, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has been granted administrative bail by the Police.

Fatoyinbo was granted bail after hours of questioning by detectives over the allegation of rape levelled against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.



Details shortly…





