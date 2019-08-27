Founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) Abuja, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has been granted administrative bail by the Police.
Fatoyinbo was granted bail after hours of questioning by detectives over the allegation of rape levelled against him by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.
Details shortly…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.