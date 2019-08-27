The National Examination Council (NECO) has released results of the June/July 2019 examination.
829,787 candidates representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics, according to The Nation.
It represents an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the June/July 2018 examination results.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.