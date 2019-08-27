 BREAKING: NECO releases May/June 2019 exam results | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The National Examination Council (NECO) has released results of the June/July 2019 examination.

829,787 candidates representing 71.59 per cent made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics, according to The Nation.



It represents an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the June/July 2018 examination results.

Details later…



