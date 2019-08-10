



The Northern Leaders, Livestock and Perishable Goods Market, and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter, has announced a two-day closure of livestock and perishable goods markets in the State.





To this effect, they will not be open for business on Wednesday and Thursday next week.





Within the period, the groups are to carryout sensitization visits to all the places of business and settlement of their members as part of their collaborative effort with the State Government and security agencies towards peace and security in the State.









The leaders, Gidado Siddki and Sarki A.Y. Sambo, who were flanked by others, said they were appreciative of the peaceful co-existence between their members and the people of Enugu State, and as such would not allow anyone to jeopardize it.





More to come…