



The Lagos state house assembly has set up a committee to investigate the purchase of 820 buses by the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of the state.The lawmakers said it is important to investigate the purchase of 820 buses despite objection of the assembly.Gbolahan Yishawu, representative of Eti Osa 2 constituency, said at the executive/legislative parley held at Golden Tulip in FESTAC in September 2017, Ambode informed the lawmakers that 5,000 buses would be bought by the state government.The lawmaker said the executive proposed to spend N17 billion to purchase the buses in the 2017 budget, but that this was not approved by the assembly.“In the 2018 and 2019 budgets, the state government proposed N24 billion and N7 billion respectively, but these were not approved,” he said.“The state government still went ahead to import 820 buses at N7 billion, and out of that, 520 are still awaiting clearance at the ports.”Yishawu added that the house was worried that 520 buses were still awaiting clearance from the bonded warehouse and the port, waiting to be cleared, and that they were purchased with taxpayers’ money without approval.He urged the house to set up an adhoc committee to investigate all the issues relating to the purchase of the buses.He also asked that the house to investigate the cost of the purchase of the buses and other issues surrounding it to prevent a re-occurence.“The state government requested waivers for the importation of the buses and it was not granted. The value of the buses were overrated. Some of the buses are still in the ports and they are attracting demurrage,” he said.“N45 billion would be spent on the total purchase of the buses and we need to prevent such an occurrence in the future.”More to follow…