A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, has made the list of the new commissioner and special adviser designates of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.Igbokwe created controversy on Tuesday after saying on Channels TV Politics Today that anyone who criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for nonperformance was from the pit of hell.Also on the list is a former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Lagos State, Mrs Lola Akande.Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement, transmitted the final list of his nominees to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday.This is coming four weeks after the governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.Thirteen commissioner- and special adviser-designates made the second list, which had already been transmitted to the legislature.The statement, signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the Governor.Below are names in the second batch of nominees: