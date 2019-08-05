



Members of the RevolutionNow movement who converged on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Monday, were forcefully dispersed by soldiers and policemen.





The protesters who arrived at the stadium around 7am on Monday for the kick off of the protest met a detachment of policemen at the entrance of the stadium.





Eliaz Ozikpu, one of the protesters said, he was discussing the protest plans with others when security operatives crossed over the road to meet them.

“We were standing here, while they watched us from the other side. Suddenly, they moved on us and said we can’t talk to the press. We weren’t even talking to the press yet. We were addressing ourselves,” he said.





The protesters, however, started chanting calling for the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the movement who was arrested Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





More to follow…



