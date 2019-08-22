 BREAKING: FG moves to recover N614bn budget support to states | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The federal government is on the verge to recover the sum of N614 billion advanced to 35 states as budget support facility.



Zainab Ahmed, finance minister, said this at the end of the national economic council (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, at the council chambers of the presidential villa.

More to follow…



