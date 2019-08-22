Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The federal government is on the verge to recover the sum of N614 billion advanced to 35 states as budget support facility.Zainab Ahmed, finance minister, said this at the end of the national economic council (NEC) meeting on Thursday.The meeting was presided over by Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, at the council chambers of the presidential villa.More to follow…