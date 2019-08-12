Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to India for medical treatment.This was sequel to the order of the Kaduna State High court granting El-Zakzaky and his wife leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.The order came after the couple had spent over three years in custody.Details later.