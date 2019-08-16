Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from India, where his planned medical treatment was aborted.But he was immediately taken into custody by the Department of State Services which whisked him away on arrival at the airport.El-Zakzaky arrived via an Ethiopian airline around 12.05pm and was driven away by the security operatives shortly after.The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed to our correspondent that El-Zakzaky was taken away by the DSS operatives.The sect leader who left for Medenta Hospital, New Delhi, India, for medical attention, alongside his wife, Zeenat, on Monday, was allegedly forced to abort his treatment following the alleged refusal of the hospital management to allow his preferred doctors to treat him.The religious leader in a video released on Thursday, said he was given the option of having his treatment at the hospital or returning to Nigeria, noting that he was still discussing with his wife when unnamed officials returned to tell him to prepare for home.He also complained that he was placed under heavy security, adding that he was not allowed to move from his room to the next.He accused the governments of the United States, India, and Nigeria of frustrating his treatment.His allegations were, however, dismissed by the FG which accused him of making unreasonable requests. The US also said it knew nothing about his claims, dismissing the allegations as baseless.