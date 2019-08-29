Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has vowed to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, which discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, and a banker, Joseph Iwuejo, who were charged with N1.6bn fraud.Justice Muhammed Idris held that the prosecution, through his counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, failed to prove the charges against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.He said that the Commission failed to call “material witnesses”, including former President Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.He consequently dismissed all the 22 counts against Dudafa and Iwuejo.But the Commission said it was studying the details of the judgment and would approach the appeal court for a review, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Thursday.The defendants were arraigned for money laundering, conspiracy, and concealment to the tune of N1.6bn.They allegedly conspired and laundered the fund through the accounts of A.B. Wise Resources Ltd., Seagate Property Development and Investment Ltd., Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd., Rotato Interlink Service Ltd., Pluto Property and Services Ltd. and De-jakes fast food and Restaurant Ltd.They pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their trial.