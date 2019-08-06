



The Department of State Service (DSS) has filed an application before a federal high court in Abuja, seeking to detain Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, for 90 days.





In an ex parte motion with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, G. O Agbadua, counsel to the DSS, told the court that the secret police needed the period to investigate Sowore.





Agbadua told Taiwo Taiwo, the judge, that a video clip evidence was attached to the application.





He urged the judge to grant the application to detain the activist beyond 48 hours as required by the law.





DSS operatives had arrested Sowore in Lagos in the early hours of Saturday, two days to a nationwide protest he was organising.





He was later moved to Abuja while his supporters were denied access to him until Monday.





More to follow…